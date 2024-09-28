RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Coldplay ticket rush: BookMyShow CEO, technical head summoned by Mumbai cops

September 28, 2024  01:04
Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, September 21, 2024./Steve Marcus/Reuters
Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, September 21, 2024./Steve Marcus/Reuters
Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday. 

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said. 

"Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said. 

Incidentally, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. 

The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya 'prasad' sent for testing after Tirupati row
LIVE! Ayodhya 'prasad' sent for testing after Tirupati row

Army beefs up artillery power along China border
Army beefs up artillery power along China border

The Indian Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems, including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and...

2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

2 killed in boundary wall collapse near Mahakal temple
2 killed in boundary wall collapse near Mahakal temple

Four persons were trapped under the debris as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed, said Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances