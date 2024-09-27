RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex falls from lifetime highs on profit booking

September 27, 2024  16:28
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty retracted from lifetime highs to settle lower on Friday due to profit-taking in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

 The BSE Sensex declined 264.27 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 85,571.85. During the day, it climbed 142.13 points or 0.16 per cent to reach a new record intra-day peak of 85,978.25 in morning session. However, losses in banking and FMCG shares dragged the index into negative territory in late afternoon trade. 

 Snapping its six-day rally, the NSE Nifty dipped 37.10 points or 0.14 per cent to 26,178.95 after rising 61.3 points or 0.23 per cent to an all-time intra-day high of 26,277.35 during the day. Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were the losers. Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Titan, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.
Sensex falls from lifetime highs on profit booking
Sensex falls from lifetime highs on profit booking

