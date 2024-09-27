RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cheque bounce case against Ameesha Patel disposed of after she returns money

September 27, 2024  21:24
A court in Ranchi on Friday disposed of the Rs 2.5-crore cheque bounce case against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel after she paid the entire amount to the complainant. 

The court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla disposed of the case after Jharkhand-based filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh filed an application in this regard. 

Singh lodged a complaint of fraud and cheque bounce against Patel in 2018. 

He said he had transferred around Rs 2.5 crore to the actress' bank account for the production of a film titled Desi Magic

Patel, known for superhits such as Kaho Na Pyar Hai, did not proceed with the film and sent him a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore, which allegedly bounced. -- PTI
