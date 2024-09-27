Cheque bounce case against Ameesha Patel disposed of after she returns money





The court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla disposed of the case after Jharkhand-based filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh filed an application in this regard.





Singh lodged a complaint of fraud and cheque bounce against Patel in 2018.





He said he had transferred around Rs 2.5 crore to the actress' bank account for the production of a film titled Desi Magic.





Patel, known for superhits such as Kaho Na Pyar Hai, did not proceed with the film and sent him a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore, which allegedly bounced. -- PTI

A court in Ranchi on Friday disposed of the Rs 2.5-crore cheque bounce case against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel after she paid the entire amount to the complainant.