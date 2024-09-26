RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Will cancel Dharavi deal with Adani if....: Fadnavis

September 26, 2024  22:31
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the contract for Dharavi redevelopment will be "taken back" from the Adani group if it fails to follow instructions of the state government. 

Speaking at the India Today conclave, he refuted allegations of the opposition parties on the project and asserted the tender was given to the Adani group as it was the highest bidder. 

On Wednesday, Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad had claimed 80 per cent of shares of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited, which is helming the ambitious makeover, were held by Adani group, while the state government had the remaining 20 percent. 

Gaikwad, who was Dharavi MLA before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general polls, also alleged the redevelopment project was real estate's biggest scam. 

Queried on Gaikwad's claims, Fadnavis said, "The Dharavi redevelopment plan is under the state government's control. A principal secretary rank officer will be the chief of DRP. It will draft development control rules. Based on these rules, the actual development will occur. Unless these rules are approved by the state Urban Development Department, the company (DRPPL) cannot start work." 

"Adani (group) will have to do whatever the government wants. If they do not do it, we will take back the contract from them," said Fadnavis, who was state housing minister when billionaire Gautam Adani's group won the bid for redeveloping Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal
LIVE! Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal

No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan
No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on January 15 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar
46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday.

'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'

'My son was not killed because he was a Hindu.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances