What's the most searched area in NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore?





The reading on the Indian Residential Index for Online Search by proptech platform Housing.com touched 99 in August, the highest since December 2023, when it was 105.





So far in 2024, it has stayed below 90 points in most months, except in June when the reading was 92.The reading on the index was above 100 in most months of 2023.





In India, the festive season typically begins around mid-August with Raksha Bandhan. It continues with celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, culminating with New Year's festivities.





According to Amit Masaldan, chief revenue officer, Housing.com, the festive season has always been a seasonal catalyst for the real estate market.





"What's particularly exciting this year is the intensity of buyer interest we're seeing even before the core festive period begins," he added.





"It's a clear indication that the market is poised for significant activity in the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri until December end."





The report also highlighted that Delhi NCR was the most searched city, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.





In the NCR, Noida Extension was the most sought-after locality. It was followed by Andheri West and Mira Road Extension in Mumbai. In Bengaluru, Whitefield was the most searched locality.









-- Raghav Aggarwal/Business Standard





As the festive season commences, online searches for homes in India have started to pick up again after seven months of low activity, a report released on Wednesday said.