RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal

September 26, 2024  21:49
File image
File image
A purported video of two Central Industrial Security Force job aspirants from Bihar being heckled by some people in West Bengal has kicked up a row, with political parties in Bihar denouncing the incident and Trinamool Congress asserting that candidates from other states have always been welcome and if there was a "stray local incident", the party will look into it. 

The purported video from Siliguri showed two youths from Bihar allegedly being asked to produce documents and being heckled by a group of people who accused them of trying to get jobs in central forces by producing fake domicile certificates of West Bengal, depriving people born and living in the state. 

Speaking on the incident, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that West Bengal believes in democratic rights of every citizen of the country and will never allow harassment of anyone. 

"Some conversations were going on, some people wanted to see papers. We are in the process of getting more details. But I reiterate, many people come to West Bengal in search of jobs and many from our state also go to Bihar and other parts of the country. Our government welcomes everyone. There is nothing like that (harassment of prospective candidates), there should not be any such thing for any Indian," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal
LIVE! Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal

No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan
No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on January 15 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar
46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday.

'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'

'My son was not killed because he was a Hindu.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances