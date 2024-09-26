Video shows Bihar job aspirants heckled in Bengal





The purported video from Siliguri showed two youths from Bihar allegedly being asked to produce documents and being heckled by a group of people who accused them of trying to get jobs in central forces by producing fake domicile certificates of West Bengal, depriving people born and living in the state.





Speaking on the incident, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that West Bengal believes in democratic rights of every citizen of the country and will never allow harassment of anyone.





"Some conversations were going on, some people wanted to see papers. We are in the process of getting more details. But I reiterate, many people come to West Bengal in search of jobs and many from our state also go to Bihar and other parts of the country. Our government welcomes everyone. There is nothing like that (harassment of prospective candidates), there should not be any such thing for any Indian," he said. -- PTI

