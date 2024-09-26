RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US temple vandalised with 'Hindus go back' graffiti

September 26, 2024  09:41
A prayer ceremony after the desecration of the temple
Unknown miscreants have vandalised the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento, desecrating it with expletive-laden graffiti saying "Hindus go back!", the BAPS Public Affairs said. 

 "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: Hindus go back! We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on X. 

 Wednesday night's incident comes after the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, on September 17. "Our condemnation of hate remains resolute; our sadness has only deepened; and our prayers for all, including those with hate in their heart, have grown stronger," the organisation said in a statement. 

 "BAPS is working with law enforcement authorities on this hate crime," the statement said. "The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento is home to a vibrant Hindu community engaged in numerous activities and projects to support the larger community. We are and shall remain an integral part of this community's fabric," the statement added. 

 The temple community in response to the incident gathered for a prayer ceremony and called for peace and unity, remembering His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj's ideal of harmony and respect. This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country. 

 Amerish Babulal or "Ami" Bera, an American physician and politician serving as a member of the US House of Representatives from California, said on X: "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community." "All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected," Bera said in a post on X. -- PTI
