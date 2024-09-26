RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP MP alleges threat calls from Pak-based mobile number; FIR registered

September 26, 2024  22:12
An FIR was registered after the Samajwadi Party's Ghosi MP Rajeev Rai lodged an FIR alleging that he was getting threat calls from a Pakistan-based mobile number, the police said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Kotwali police station of Mau in Uttar Pradesh under Section 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 23, the police said.                 

Rai told PTI that he had been getting calls from a mobile number in Pakistan but was not taking it seriously.                 

"I have lodged a complaint in this connection and asked the police to trace the number," he said.                 

He alleged that the caller not only threatened him but also issued threats to his son. -- PTI
