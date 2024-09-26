RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty reach fresh all-time high levels

September 26, 2024  10:04
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Thursday amid a sharp rally in Asian markets and buying in IT stocks. 

 The BSE Sensex climbed 202.3 points to reach an all-time record peak of 85,372.17 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 51.85 points to hit a fresh lifetime high of 26,056. 

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.
