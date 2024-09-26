RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC rejects Gujarat govt plea in Bilkis case

September 26, 2024  18:28
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by the Gujarat government seeking a review of the court's verdict which contained certain observations against the state while quashing the remission granted to 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 riots. 

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan also rejected the application for listing review petition in open court. 

"Having carefully gone through the Review Petitions, the order under challenge and the papers annexed therewith, we are satisfied that there is no error apparent on the face of the record or any merit in the Review Petitions, warranting reconsideration of the order impugned. The Review Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said. 

The Gujarat government in its plea had said the apex court's observation in the January 8 judgment, holding the state guilty of "usurpation of power" and "abuse of discretion" for complying with an order of another top court bench, was an "error apparent on the face of the record" primarily on three grounds. -- PTI
