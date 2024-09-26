RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days in jail

September 26, 2024  12:20
image
A Mumbai court has sentenced Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kangana's film can be released if...: CBFC
LIVE! Kangana's film can be released if...: CBFC

Sanjay Raut gets 15-day jail term in defamation case
Sanjay Raut gets 15-day jail term in defamation case

Medha Somaiya, in her complaint filed through advocate Vivekanand Gupta, had alleged that Raut made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP
EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP

'My primary point was where is the Mamata Banerjee who jumps and reaches out, starts talking directly and starts solving over the heads of the bureaucracy.'

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains
Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled following heavy rains in the city, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances