Provide details of RSS route march to police: HC to organisers





Justice G Jayachandran gave the directive on a batch of petitions from RSS Tirupur district secretary Jyothi Prakash and RSS Dindigul joint secretary Sethuraj, challenging the orders of the police rejecting their applications seeking permission to conduct route march.





The judge said the details of the route march shall be given and finalized following the guidelines issued by this court last year and report before it on September 30.





The court said this order was not only applicable for the petitioners but also for others from the same organisation.





The judge said the petitioners have filed the petitions seeking permission to conduct route march on the eve of Vijayadasami.





Counsel for the petitioners submitted that despite the court's order, the police rejected their applications. -- PTI

