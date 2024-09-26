OBC activists suspend their counter fast after Jarange ends his indefinite hunger strike





Hake and Waghmare had been on an indefinite fast at Wadigodri village, located 2km from Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where Jarange called off his nine-day-old hunger strike launched for Maratha quota, on late Wednesday afternoon.





The duo's protest was aimed at countering Jarange's demands, which they deemed unconstitutional.





Jarange has been seeking reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category.





Speaking to media persons at Wadigodri, Hake criticized the Mahayuti government in the state.





"Maharashtra is not being run by the rule of the mob. If we had not resorted to a counter fast, the government would have implemented Jarange's demands," he said. -- PTI

