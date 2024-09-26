RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


OBC activists suspend their counter fast after Jarange ends his indefinite hunger strike

September 26, 2024  01:23
Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange/File image
Two OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare on Wednesday suspended their week-long fast which they had undertaken in Jalna to "safeguard" quota for the Other Backward Classes, hours after Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange called off his indefinite hunger strike. 

Hake and Waghmare had been on an indefinite fast at Wadigodri village, located 2km from Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where Jarange called off his nine-day-old hunger strike launched for Maratha quota, on late Wednesday afternoon. 

The duo's protest was aimed at countering Jarange's demands, which they deemed unconstitutional. 

Jarange has been seeking reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. 

Speaking to media persons at Wadigodri, Hake criticized the Mahayuti government in the state. 

"Maharashtra is not being run by the rule of the mob. If we had not resorted to a counter fast, the government would have implemented Jarange's demands," he said. -- PTI
