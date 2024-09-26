No official on streets: Uddhav on Mumbai rains





"Yesterday, the Chief Minister gave out a statement that he would make Mumbai pothole-free but just half an hour of rain exposed him. Various places received heavy rains and some witnessed minimal, and it got waterlogged. One person died. Nobody cares about Mumbai," said Aaditya Thackeray.





"The situation in Mumbai, Pune, Thane was terrible. A lot of citizens yesterday were stuck in traffic. The situation at metro stations was bad. One of the metro stations started leaking. Nobody from the regime was there on the street to answer. Be it BMC, Mumbai police or any other agency, none took the responsibility and addressed the public," he added.





On Wednesday, in the wake of torrential rains across Mumbai, severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city.





Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai's Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur and heavy traffic snarls were witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain. Heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm which disrupted traffic movement on the bypass and lasted for more than 3 hours.

Launching a scathing attack against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over waterlogging in various parts of the state, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the situation in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and many other places in the state was terrible due to rain yesterday and that just half an hour of rain has exposed him.