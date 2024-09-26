RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Missing 5 yo found dead inside water tank in MP

September 26, 2024  14:26
Representational image
Representational image
 A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home two days ago, was found dead and her body was recovered from a water tank at a neighbour's house in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police officer said on Thursday.

The minor went missing from her house situated in the Shahjahanabad locality, Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon. The child's parents were not at home when she disappeared. 

She was with her grandmother and told her that she was going to retrieve a book from a friend's house but did not return.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Punit Upadhyay said, "A minor was missing from her home for over 36 hours technically and her body was recovered from a house located in front of her home on Thursday. 

The body was found from a water tank and it has been sent for post mortem further examination and further details will be shared after the PM report."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Missing 5 yo found dead inside water tank in MP
LIVE! Missing 5 yo found dead inside water tank in MP

Sanjay Raut gets 15-day jail term in defamation case
Sanjay Raut gets 15-day jail term in defamation case

Medha Somaiya, in her complaint filed through advocate Vivekanand Gupta, had alleged that Raut made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

Kangana's film 'Emergency' can be released if...: CBFC
Kangana's film 'Emergency' can be released if...: CBFC

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP
EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP

'My primary point was where is the Mamata Banerjee who jumps and reaches out, starts talking directly and starts solving over the heads of the bureaucracy.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances