Missing 5 yo found dead inside water tank in MP





The minor went missing from her house situated in the Shahjahanabad locality, Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon. The child's parents were not at home when she disappeared.





She was with her grandmother and told her that she was going to retrieve a book from a friend's house but did not return.





Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Punit Upadhyay said, "A minor was missing from her home for over 36 hours technically and her body was recovered from a house located in front of her home on Thursday.





The body was found from a water tank and it has been sent for post mortem further examination and further details will be shared after the PM report."

A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home two days ago, was found dead and her body was recovered from a water tank at a neighbour's house in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police officer said on Thursday.