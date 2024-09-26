RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Merchant bankers, check IPO-bound SMEs: Bourses

September 26, 2024  10:30
image
Amid concerns over the quality of issuances by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and rising instances of violations, stock exchanges have urged investment bankers to enhance scrutiny and ground checks before filing documents for an initial public offering (IPO).

The developments come close on heels of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) nudge to BSE to halt the listing of a recent SME firm following complaints from industry participants.

Also, according to latest reports, six merchant bankers are under the scanner of Sebi for questionable practices on fee collection.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, BSE's MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy had apprised over 80 merchant bankers across India for more checks on IPO-bound companies.

"Exchanges are asking merchant bankers to do thorough due diligence based on the stock exchange checklist, specified under the guidelines of Sebi. They are considered to have better financial acumen and have been asked to do more site visits and ground checks of the companies,' said a person familiar with the developments.

"The strictures come after several discrepancies have come to light at the stock exchange level and could have been easily detected by merchant bankers before filing IPO documents. There have been cases where companies showed a need for working capital but had sudden jumps in inventories or jacked up their financial numbers right before the issue," said sources.


-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds
LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim
Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim

The statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety," and advised the public to "not believe in any rumors or unverified news."

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: How Portuguese Were Defeated
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: How Portuguese Were Defeated

They realised that the Portuguese were better prepared to defend Daman than Dadra and Nagar Haveli.If reinforcements from Daman were to reach Silvassa, there was no chance of defeating the Portuguese.They decided that cutting Daman's...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances