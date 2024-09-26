RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur govt: Chances of planned attacks 'remote'

September 26, 2024  10:20
Days after claiming that 900 Kuki militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal valley districts around September 28, the Manipur government retracted its statement asserting that the likelihood of "any such misadventures by armed groups is minimal and unsubstantiated". 

In a joint statement, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh on Wednesday said, "In view of recent reactions from different communities regarding the input on the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from various sources but could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no current basis to believe in any such input." 

 The statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety," and advised the public to "not believe in any rumors or unverified news." 

 On September 20 the security advisor had said security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages. He had said reports of movement of these militants have been circulating for the past three to four days. 

 N Geoffrey, Secretary to the Chief Minister, stated, "Based on information regarding the movement of armed groups, this office shared intelligence inputs to enable the Police Department to develop the said information for actionable insights." 

 "It is now ascertained that the possibility of such misadventures by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry in this regard," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar expressed concern over Singh's claim that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state, which he argued had caused panic in the outlying villages of the Imphal valley. 

He demanded clarity on the assertion. Lokeshwar stated, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and outline what measures are in place to counter the militants' entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear." -- PTI
Manipur govt: Chances of planned attacks 'remote'
