Man calls to inform about bomb at Haji Ali dargah, hurls abuses; booked

September 26, 2024  23:07
File image
A case was registered against a man who called up the office of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and claimed a bomb was placed at the heavily-patronised place of worship, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. 

The call, by a man who identified himself as Pawan, was made on Wednesday evening, after which police were alerted by the trustees, the official added. 

"The man also hurled abuses. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at Tardeo police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he said. -- PTI
