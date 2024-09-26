Man calls to inform about bomb at Haji Ali dargah, hurls abuses; booked





The call, by a man who identified himself as Pawan, was made on Wednesday evening, after which police were alerted by the trustees, the official added.





"The man also hurled abuses. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at Tardeo police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he said. -- PTI

A case was registered against a man who called up the office of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and claimed a bomb was placed at the heavily-patronised place of worship, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.