Maharashtra: Monsoon may withdraw by October 5





Speaking to ANI regarding the monsoon in the state, Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai Scientist Sunil Kamble said that Mumbai received almost 2900 millimetres of rainfall during this monsoon season, which is 600 mm above the normal average.





"In 3-4 months' monsoon, Mumbai should record 2300 mm rain, but, as of now, it has recorded 2900 mm rains, almost 600 mm above normal," Kamble said.





"In the next 5-6 monsoon will reduce and there are chances that monsoon will withdraw by October 5 but sometimes the chances increase, so the withdrawal date extends to October 10," he added.





Kamble said that a red alert was issued for Mumbai earlier as the monsoon is intensifying and later an orange alert was issued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to withdraw by October 5 this year. Several places in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, were left waterlogged after torrential rains on Wednesday night.