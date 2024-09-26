RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Local train services on Harbour line resume after torrential rains

September 26, 2024  09:23
Mumbai's local train services on Harbour line resumed their service after the water receded in the aftermath of torrential rains across Mumbai on Wednesday. Local trains were delayed and operating at a cautious speed, according to Central Railways.

CPRO, Central Railway in a statement said, "Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm."

After rains stopped at many places and water receded from tracks, services were resumed on the Central Railway local main line.
