Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds





In an X post, Embassy of India in Beirut wrote, "As a reiteration of the Advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice."





"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon," it added.





Meanwhile, Israel has told its soldiers to prepare for a possible ground operation against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon as US President Joe Biden warned against "all-out war" in the Middle East.

