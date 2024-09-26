RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds

September 26, 2024  11:29
Crowds outside a hospital in Beirut
Crowds outside a hospital in Beirut
The Indian Embassy in Beirut has issued a safety advisory for its citizens amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In an X post, Embassy of India in Beirut wrote, "As a reiteration of the Advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice."

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon," it added.

Meanwhile, Israel has told its soldiers to prepare for a possible ground operation against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon as US President Joe Biden warned against "all-out war" in the Middle East.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds
LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains
Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled following heavy rains in the city, sources said.

Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim
Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim

The statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety," and advised the public to "not believe in any rumors or unverified news."

Villages To Safeguard India's Borders
Villages To Safeguard India's Borders

In underlining the role of border villages as custodians of India's frontiers, New Delhi is following China's example in Tibet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances