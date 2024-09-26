RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kin want security for last rites of Badlapur accused

September 26, 2024  15:31
The relatives of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was killed in retaliatory firing in police custody, on Thursday demanded security to perform his last rites. 

 Amar Shinde, an uncle of Akshay Shinde, told mediapersons that they are yet to identify the place to bury his body. "We have been searching for a place to bury him. Police have called us to show some spots. We will bury the body at a secure place," he said. 

 Security should be provided to Akshay's parents and also his lawyer as there is a threat to their lives, he said. "We have also sent an email with this request to the deputy chief minister and home minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," he said. 

 Shinde, 24, was facing allegations of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane district. He was being transported back to Badlapur from Taloja jail on Monday evening when a shootout occurred on the Mumbra bypass near Thane, leading to his death, according to police. The alleged sexual assault of the two kindergarten girls had triggered a massive protest in Badlapur last month. PTI
