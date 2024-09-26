Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border amid immigration debate

Faced with searing political attacks by the opposition Trump campaign on mass-scale infiltration of illegal immigrants through an unsecured border to the south, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will travel to the US-Mexico border for an assessment of the current situation.





The Harris-Walz Campaign on Wednesday announced that the vice president would be travelling to Douglas, Arizona, which is near the US-Mexico border, on Friday.





No other details were immediately available.





Earlier this week, the Trump Campaign alleged that Harris was visiting the US-Mexico border for political reasons.





This would be Harris' first trip to the border after she became the nominee of the Democratic Party in July.





From Arizona, Harris would travel to San Francisco and then to Los Angeles for fundraisers. She also plans to travel to Nevada over the weekend. Nevada is one of the six battleground states. -- PTI