RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal

September 26, 2024  11:50
image
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces, has been extended in eight districts in Nagaland, three districts in Arunachal Pradesh and some other areas for six more months after a review of the law and order situation in the two northeastern states.
 
 An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.
 
The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the "maintenance of public order".
 
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared eight districts, and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024.
 
The home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken.
 
The districts and police stations areas have been declared as 'disturbed area' again under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification issued on Wednesday night said.
 
The districts in Nagaland where the AFSPA was reimposed are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren.
 
The areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District are also declared 'disturbed'.
 
In addition, Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District of Nagaland are also declared 'disturbed' under the AFSPA. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds
LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains
Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled following heavy rains in the city, sources said.

Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim
Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim

The statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety," and advised the public to "not believe in any rumors or unverified news."

Villages To Safeguard India's Borders
Villages To Safeguard India's Borders

In underlining the role of border villages as custodians of India's frontiers, New Delhi is following China's example in Tibet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances