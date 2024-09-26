Govt blocks websites leaking Aadhaar, PAN details





The action was taken after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, under the ministry of electronics and Information Technology, found security flaws in the websites.





"It has come to the notice of the MeitY that some websites were exposing sensitive personal identifiable information, including Aadhaar and PAN Card details of Indian citizens. This has been taken up seriously as the Government accords the highest priority to safe cyber security practices and the protection of personal data. In line with this, prompt action has been taken to block these websites," the statement said.





The Unique Identification Authority of India has lodged a complaint with the police authorities concerned for violation of the prohibition under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 on public display of Aadhaar information.





"The analysis of these websites by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has shown some security flaws in these websites.





The concerned website owners have been provided guidance about the actions to be taken at their end for hardening the ICT infrastructures and fixing the vulnerabilities," the statement said. -- PTI

