RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Govt blocks websites leaking Aadhaar, PAN details

September 26, 2024  23:48
File image
File image
The government has blocked a few websites exposing sensitive personal identifiable information, including Aadhaar and PAN Card details of Indian citizens, an official statement said on Thursday. 

The action was taken after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, under the ministry of electronics and Information Technology, found security flaws in the websites. 

"It has come to the notice of the MeitY that some websites were exposing sensitive personal identifiable information, including Aadhaar and PAN Card details of Indian citizens. This has been taken up seriously as the Government accords the highest priority to safe cyber security practices and the protection of personal data. In line with this, prompt action has been taken to block these websites," the statement said. 

The Unique Identification Authority of India has lodged a complaint with the police authorities concerned for violation of the prohibition under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 on public display of Aadhaar information. 

"The analysis of these websites by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has shown some security flaws in these websites. 

The concerned website owners have been provided guidance about the actions to be taken at their end for hardening the ICT infrastructures and fixing the vulnerabilities," the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will cancel Dharavi deal with Adani if....: Fadnavis
LIVE! Will cancel Dharavi deal with Adani if....: Fadnavis

Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K

"Give up arms and come for talks or our forces will hunt you down," the home minister said in election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China
Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China

China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides...

Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?
Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

Ahead of the game, the BCCI teased the possibility of Pant taking the ball, showing him bowling in the nets to Shubman Gill.

'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'

'My son was not killed because he was a Hindu.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances