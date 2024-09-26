RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Goods train derails near Bokaro; 15 trains diverted

September 26, 2024  09:32
image
Another day, another train accident: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting movement of trains, an official said on Thursday. Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said.

 "Two wagons of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 Express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, told PTI. 

 The goods train was carrying steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US temple vandalised with 'Hindus go back' graffiti
LIVE! US temple vandalised with 'Hindus go back' graffiti

Mumbai rain: Red alert issued, woman drowns in nullah
Mumbai rain: Red alert issued, woman drowns in nullah

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'

'My son was not killed because he was a Hindu.'

Why Young India Suffers For A Govt Job
Why Young India Suffers For A Govt Job

'When I asked whether they would choose a government job that offered Rs 30,000 a month or a private job that offered them Rs 3 lakh a month, without exception, everybody said, "I would rather have the government job!"'

Kangana Ranaut: The 'Queen' of controversies
Kangana Ranaut: The 'Queen' of controversies

As the Queen star found herself in the middle of a row, with the BJP distancing itself and the Congress attacking it, here's a look at some of the controversies, political and otherwise.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances