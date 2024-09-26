RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Fostering family ties

September 26, 2024  11:22
image
Tim Walz, the Democratic Party's veep candidate for the upcoming elections and Kamala Harris's running mate shares this image saying, "Kamala Harris 
and I didn't grow up in the same place, but we grew up around the same people: People who worked hard for a living, and people who wanted to see their children get ahead. These are the values we'll bring to the White House."

That's, of course, Kamala Harris with her mother and Tim Walz with his dad.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds
LIVE! Leave Lebanon: MEA tells Indians amid war clouds

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim
Manipur retracts '900 militants planning attack' claim

The statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety," and advised the public to "not believe in any rumors or unverified news."

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: How Portuguese Were Defeated
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: How Portuguese Were Defeated

They realised that the Portuguese were better prepared to defend Daman than Dadra and Nagar Haveli.If reinforcements from Daman were to reach Silvassa, there was no chance of defeating the Portuguese.They decided that cutting Daman's...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances