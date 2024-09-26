RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

DUSU polls: HC halts counting of votes till ....

September 26, 2024  18:57
image
The Delhi high court on Thursday halted the counting of votes of Delhi University Students Union elections, which are scheduled on Friday, till all the defacement, including posters, hoarding, graffiti and spray paints, are removed and public property is restored. 

A bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the elections process may proceed but the counting of votes will not take place till the court is satisfied that defacement of property has been removed. 

"This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored," the bench said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC rejects Gujarat govt plea in Bilkis case
LIVE! SC rejects Gujarat govt plea in Bilkis case

Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China
Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China

China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides...

No more adjournments: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan
No more adjournments: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on January 15 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP
EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP

'My primary point was where is the Mamata Banerjee who jumps and reaches out, starts talking directly and starts solving over the heads of the bureaucracy.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances