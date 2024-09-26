RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LIVE! SC rejects Gujarat govt plea in Bilkis case

Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China

China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides...

No more adjournments: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on January 15 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

EXCLUSIVE! Why I Resigned As A TMC MP

'My primary point was where is the Mamata Banerjee who jumps and reaches out, starts talking directly and starts solving over the heads of the bureaucracy.'

