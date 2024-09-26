Chaos at Mumbai airport early today because...





Dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Shah Rukh Khan displayed his signature blend of style and comfort while maintaining his composure amid the chaos.





Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety throughout the encounter.





Anticipation for the IIFA 2024 has been building, especially following a light-hearted press conference where Shah Rukh and Karan Johar shared playful banter.





At the event, Shah Rukh humorously teased Karan about his frequent hosting duties, joking, "Bhai, picture bhi bana na... kitna host karega tu?" to which Karan responded with laughter, showcasing their camaraderie. -- ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024.Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him.