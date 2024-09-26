RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Call for peace march in Shimla on Friday

September 26, 2024  00:44
Protest against the illegal construction of the Sanjauli Mosque, in Shimla/File image
Members of civil society have called for a 'Sadbhavna March' on September 27 to spread the message of peace and harmony amid the recent unauthorised mosque controversy that has sparked communal tensions in the town and across the state. 

"We appeal to the people to reach near DC Office, Shimla at 11 am on September 27 and join the Sadbhavna March led by common citizens in protest against the efforts being made to create animosity between different communities," former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan said at a press conference in Shimla. 

 He alleged that an atmosphere of communal tension and fear is being created in Shimla by turning the quarrel between two persons into a dispute between two communities. 

"Shimla is a historical place where people of different religions, communities and regions have been living together and running their business with mutual brotherhood. In the Constitution of India, everyone has the right to live and do business in any part of the country" he said. -- PTI
