Badlapur sexual assault accused's kin seeks police protection for last rites





Amar Shinde, his uncle, told mediapersons that they were yet to decide where the body should be buried.





"We have been searching for a place. The police have called us to show some spots. We will bury the body at a secure place," he told reporters in Thane.





The police protection should be provided for the last rites, and also to Akshay's parents and his lawyer as there was a threat to their lives, he said.





"We have also sent an email making this request to deputy chief minister and home minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," he added.





Akshay Shinde had in the past expressed desire that he would like to be buried instead of being cremated, his lawyer Amit Katarnavre said.





On Wednesday, his father had informed the Bombay high court that the family was ready to take possession of his son's body but could not find a burial site.





The public prosecutor assured the high court that a deputy commissioner of police of the Thane crime branch would ask the local authority to make necessary arrangements. -- PTI

