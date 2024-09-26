RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Article 370 killed my son'

September 26, 2024  09:53
Ramesh Kumar Mehra at the restaurant
On February 17, 2021, terrorists murdered Akash Mehra, 22, when he was seated at the cash counter at his Srinagar restaurant Krishna Vaishno Bhojanalaya. It was the day when a 24-member European delegation was in the Kashmir Valley on a visit.

Three days later, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the terrorists -- Vilayat Aziz Mir from Pulwama; Owais Manzoor Sofi and Suhail Ahmad Mir from Anantnag.

The police also recovered the bike and ammunition used to kill Akash.

The motive, according to the terrorists, was to send a message against the abrogation of Article 370 so that no outsider would settle down in Kashmir.

If you are a vegetarian and a tourist in Srinagar, then you must eat at the Krishna Vaishno Bhojanalaya because it serves delicious vegetarian food.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Akash's father Ramesh Kumar Mehra, 65, who continues to run his restaurant.

Read the story here. 
