After 15 months DMK's Senthil Balaji gets bail

September 26, 2024  11:03
Senthil Balaji. File pic
Supreme Court grants bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam. 

DMK MP and Advocate NR Elango says, "The SC granted bail to V Senthil Balaji who is incarcerated in the prison as an under-trial prisoner in an ED case for more than 15 months. The long delay which has occurred...could be there in conducting the trials in the predicate offence as well as the PMLA case. The bail has been granted imposing certain conditions that he should appear before the Enforcement Directorate twice a week, he should not tamper with the witnesses and surrender his passport..."
