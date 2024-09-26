RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


46 people drown in Bihar performing rituals

September 26, 2024  15:02
Representational image
At least 46 people including 37 children, seven women and two men have died during the 'Jitiya Parv' festival yesterday while taking a holy bath in  rivers and water bodies in Bihar.

Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) on Thursday in a press release confirmed the deaths due to drowning.

According to DMD, the deaths were reported in East Champaran, West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts. 

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of the deceased.

Jitiya Parv is a three-day Hindu festival celebrated for  children's well-being. 

M I Khan/Patna
