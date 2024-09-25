Yogi's MLA backs Kangana remarks on farm laws





Gurjar, the MLA from Loni assembly segment in Ghaziabad, made the statement even as Ranaut withdrew her remarks that kicked up a political furore.





The ruling BJP had by then distanced itself from her comments.





"What Kangana Ranaut said was that there were dead bodies hanging in the farmers' movement, the whole country and the world have seen this. But no one wants to hear the truth. The farmers of this country are demanding everywhere today that the Prime Minister, who has worked to change the lives of farmers and the poor, should implement these bills," Gurjar said in a video statement.





"In this, I fully support what Kangana Ranaut has said. This is not the first time I am saying this. I have been saying this since day one," the MLA added.





However, the BJP lawmaker, who had briefly hogged the limelight for allegedly intimidating a group of protesting farmers at Ghazipur, backed Kangana's remarks.





Ghazipur border on Delhi's outskirts was a key site of farmers' stir against the farm laws.





Gurjar said the Narendra Modi government has worked for improving the lives of farmers, who contribute majorly to the GDP. -- PTI

