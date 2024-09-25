RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wobbly Wednesday but Sensex scales 85k

September 25, 2024  16:41
Benchmark Sensex closed above the 85,000 level for the first time while Nifty scaled the 26,000 peak at close on Wednesday as fag-end buying in banking and power shares helped stock markets recoup early losses. 

After a see-saw trade during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 255.83 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 85,169.87. During the day, it surged 333.38 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 85,247.42. 

As many as 20 Sensex shares closed in green while 10 in red. The broader Nifty climbed 63.75 points or 0.25 per cent to close above the 26,000 level for the first time. 

The 50-issue index closed at a record high of 26,004.15 after scaling a new intra-day peak of 26,032.80. From the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.
