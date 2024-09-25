RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Vaishno Devi tops J-K voting till 5 pm

September 25, 2024  18:55
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
A voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 75.29, followed closely by Poonch-Haveli (72.71), Gulbgarh (ST) at 72.19 and Surankote (72.18), the EC data showed.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 67.70. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 67.60 per cent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 66 per cent.

The lowest 15.80 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 5 pm.

The voting concluded at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 8 along with the Haryana assembly elections. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CM Atishi get 'Z' category security
LIVE! Delhi CM Atishi get 'Z' category security

Laddu row: Jagan calls for pooja to clear Naidu's 'sin'
Laddu row: Jagan calls for pooja to clear Naidu's 'sin'

Reddy's appeal comes days after Naidu alleged during a NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Sidda 'not afraid' as court orders probe in MUDA scam
Sidda 'not afraid' as court orders probe in MUDA scam

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Is Elon Musk dating Italian PM Meloni? He says...
Is Elon Musk dating Italian PM Meloni? He says...

However, Musk silenced all the comments on Wednesday by replying to an X post that questioned if he and Meloni "would date".

Are you up to some...: Rahul to PM on Kangana's remark
Are you up to some...: Rahul to PM on Kangana's remark

The actor-politician said she must remember that she is not only an artiste but also a BJP member now and her statements should be in line with her party's policies.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances