Undertrial found dead in UP's Ghaziabad jail, police say suicide

September 25, 2024  22:40
The body of a 21-year-old undertrial was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Dasna jail here with police calling it a suicide.

Meanwhile, the father of the accused, Shivam, claimed that his son was disturbed as he was "falsely implicated" in a rape case.

Assistant commissioner of police (Masuri) Siddhartha Gautam said the local Masuri police station was informed about the death of the undertrial at Dasna jail on Tuesday.

"Acting on the information, Masuri police station officials called in a field unit for a probe. The investigators found the body of the inmate, Shivam, the son of Sunder and a resident of Bulandshahr district, hanging from the ceiling fan in a room inside the yoga hall," he said.

Aged around 21, Shivam was lodged in jail in connection with a crime that took place in Pilakhuwa in Hapur district, the officer added.

The field unit investigated the spot and videographed the proceedings. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the ACP said. -- PTI
