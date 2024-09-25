RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tharoor condoles EY employee's death

September 25, 2024  15:51
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor meets Anna Sebastian Perayil's parents. "Paid an emotional visit to the parents of EY India's Anna Sebastian Perayil, who died of a heart attack at age 26 from overwork and intolerable stress &pressure from her managers. Discussed with her anguished parents the need for an inquiry and accountability, new laws and regulations to reform the toxic work culture of bottom-line-obsessed under-staffed establishments, & better training for mid-level managers. If a company needs 16-hour days and nights from its employees all the time, it needs to hire more people, not abuse the rights of those it recruits and exploits," Tharoor writes on X.
