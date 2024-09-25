RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tense moments as smoke emanates from wheels of Malwa Express in MP

September 25, 2024  21:53
File image
File image
Tense moments unfolded on Wednesday as smoke was spotted emanating from the wheels of the Malwa Express after it left Mhow station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. 

Eyewitnesses said railway staff swiftly intervened, using fire extinguishers to manage the situation. 

A railway official said there was no threat to passengers on the train. 

A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media. Khemraj Meena, public relations officer for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, confirmed that the smoke was first noticed by the Rau station master shortly after the train (which runs between Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow, in Indore and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir) departed Mhow. 

"The brake block of one of the coaches jammed due to overheating from friction. The train was immediately stopped at Rajendra Nagar, where the brakes were cooled and repaired with a fire extinguisher, and the train left for its destination," Meena stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai, flights diverted
Red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai, flights diverted

The India meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday evening issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall".

LIVE! Mumbai schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
LIVE! Mumbai schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow

Days after Quad, China tests missile that can hit US
Days after Quad, China tests missile that can hit US

This is the first time in decades that China has made its flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile public in an apparent show of strategic deterrence, State-run China Daily reported.

Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...
Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...

'I had told Fadnavisji that I will be with the party till the Lok Sabha election and I will give my 100 per cent to campaign for the BJP. But ultimately I will have to take this decision (to quit the BJP).''When I requested him to see...

Coldplay Concert Controversy: Cases Filed
Coldplay Concert Controversy: Cases Filed

'We have filed a complaint with the police authorities.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances