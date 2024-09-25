Tense moments as smoke emanates from wheels of Malwa Express in MP





Eyewitnesses said railway staff swiftly intervened, using fire extinguishers to manage the situation.





A railway official said there was no threat to passengers on the train.





A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media. Khemraj Meena, public relations officer for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, confirmed that the smoke was first noticed by the Rau station master shortly after the train (which runs between Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow, in Indore and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir) departed Mhow.





"The brake block of one of the coaches jammed due to overheating from friction. The train was immediately stopped at Rajendra Nagar, where the brakes were cooled and repaired with a fire extinguisher, and the train left for its destination," Meena stated. -- PTI

Tense moments unfolded on Wednesday as smoke was spotted emanating from the wheels of the Malwa Express after it left Mhow station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.