



He emphasized that the party should prioritize Jammu, where it holds the majority of seats, instead of solely campaigning in Kashmir.





"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it's attention in the plains of Jammu."," Abdullah said.





The Congress party, in alliance with the National Conference, is competing for 32 seats, while the NC is vying for 51 of the 90 Assembly seats.

In a pointed remark aimed at its alliance partner Congress party, which is contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir alongside the National Conference, Omar Abdullah urged Rahul Gandhi to wrap up campaigning in Kashmir and shift his focus towards Jammu.