



Madhura Jasraj, 86, died in the early hours of September 25, a spokesperson of the Jasraj family said.





The last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai in the evening.





As a filmmaker, Madhura directed films such as Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj (2009) and Aai Tuza Ashirwad (2010), where she collaborated with prominent artists like Lata Mangeshkar.





In 2016, she surprised everyone when she announced her decision to direct her first Hindi film at the age of 78.

Madhura Jasraj, daughter of famed filmmaker V Shantaram and wife of late legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, passed away today due to age-related illness.