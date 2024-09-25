



The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 53.94, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 51.57, the EC data showed. The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Khansahib at 45.44. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 45 per cent, and Chrar-i-Sharief at 44.26 per cent.





The lowest 11.14 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 1 pm. The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. PTI

A voter turnout of 36.93 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and was underway peacefully.