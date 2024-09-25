RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Over 36% voting till 1 pm in J-K

September 25, 2024  13:53
image
A voter turnout of 36.93 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and was underway peacefully.

 The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 53.94, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 51.57, the EC data showed. The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Khansahib at 45.44. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 45 per cent, and Chrar-i-Sharief at 44.26 per cent. 

 The lowest 11.14 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 1 pm. The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why was Badlupur accused shot in the head: HC
LIVE! Why was Badlupur accused shot in the head: HC

Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.

Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP
Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP

A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the United States, Norway and Singapore, on Wednesday observed the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea
Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea

The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.

New twist to EY Pune's employee death case
New twist to EY Pune's employee death case

The Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY), in news after the death of a woman CA, was functioning since 2007 without a license under the Shops Act, which stipulates employees' welfare among other conditions, an official said on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances