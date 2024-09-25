RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Odisha to test ghee quality in Jagannath temple's 'prasad'

September 25, 2024  00:16
image
The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to test the quality of ghee used for preparation of offerings at the Jagannath temple in Puri, an official said.

The decision was taken amid the row over the alleged use of animal fat in the ghee with which the laddus offered at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh are prepared.

Puri's District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said that though there have been no such allegations here, the administration will test the quality of ghee being used for the preparation of 'Kotha Bhoga' (prasad for the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad on order) at the 12th-century shrine.

He said the state-run Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) is the only supplier of ghee for use in the Puri temple.

"However, a decision has been taken to examine the standard of ghee being supplied by Omfed to allay any fear of adulteration," he said, adding that discussions will be held with the Omfed as well as the temple's servitors who prepare the 'prasad'.

Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, a servitor, claimed that earlier adulterated ghee was found to be used for lighting 'diyas' or lamps on the temple premises.

"That has been stopped. We will request the temple's chief administrator for a complete test of the ghee used here," he said, maintaining that the faith of devotes was very important. 

The quality of laddus at the Tirupati temple came under the national spotlight after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used in making them under the previous YSRCP government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Badlapur accused said he won't leave anyone alive: Cop
Badlapur accused said he won't leave anyone alive: Cop

At 6.15 pm, when the van reached the base of Mumbra Devi temple on Mumbra bypass, Akshay suddenly tried to pull out API More's pistol, the complaint said.

Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'

'Kamala likes south Indian food.''She likes a special rasam which her husband also likes, she likes coconut rice, she likes puri aloo...'

Kavach trial: Train stops on its own before red signal
Kavach trial: Train stops on its own before red signal

Vaishnaw travelled in the engine of a Kavach-fitted train, which, while speeding at 130 kmph, stopped 50 metres before red signal on its own without any manual interference with the braking function by the loco pilot.

Shocking! 70-yr-old woman crawls 2 km for pension
Shocking! 70-yr-old woman crawls 2 km for pension

A video of Dehury crawling on a village road has gone viral on social media.

'Omar Will Be Sure Shot Chief Minister'
'Omar Will Be Sure Shot Chief Minister'

'INDIA will easily cross 50 seats out of 90 in Jammu and Kashmir.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances