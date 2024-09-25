RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MUDA case: Ready to face probe, says Sidda

September 25, 2024  15:30
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. 

 Reacting to Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police investigation against him in the case, the Chief Minister said he was not afraid of a probe. 

"Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe," Siddaramaiah told reporters. 

"I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well."

Siddaramaiah said the matter has been referred to the Mysuru Lokayukta police by the Special Court because the complaint was lodged in Mysuru and MUDA is also located in that city. 

 The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.  -- PTI
