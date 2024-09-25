



The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case over which the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accorded sanction for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has its origins more than three decades ago.





The case pertains to alleged allotment of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

A Special Court orders Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case.