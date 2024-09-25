RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah ordered

September 25, 2024  14:00
A Special Court orders Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case. 

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case over which the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accorded sanction for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has its origins more than three decades ago. 

The case pertains to alleged allotment of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.
