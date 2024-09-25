"Ma is a fighter and the strongest lady I know. She is 90+ and loves to live everyday to the fullest. She's always been the first to dress in new clothes, go to new restaurants, meet new people, or take in new experiences in London, where she has lived with me, on and off, for over 20 years.





"A few weeks ago, she travelled to Mumbai to meet her newborn great granddaughter. Unfortunately, during the visit, she fell seriously sick and had to be hospitalized. Even now, even after the doctors have said that she is critical, she never fails to recognize us and lights up when she sees me. Whenever I visit her, she lifts her head up, opens her eyes and says, 'Sab theek hai, tum kaam pe Jao'.





"Sitting quietly, in the ICU, by her bedside, I am reminded of my childhood days in Patna. When I was young, Bauji used to give her only Rs 400 to run the entire family's expenses. Within that, she would manage all our expenses, pay for the rent, take care of her four children, help all our neighbours, and also welcome any guests who had decided to come to stay with us. She has always loved India dearly and shaped us in that way. I remember she took us to Sadaqat Aashram to meet Dr Rajendra Prasad ji, our first President, And also Jayaprakash Narayan ji who was on the same road where we used to live. I also remember she took us to the Congress Adhiveshan that took place in Patna and ensured that we all wore Khadi. I recall when Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru died how much she cried.





"I also recall her telling us about Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had encouraged the country to fast for one day, every Monday, or eat one meal so that we could all have enough to eat. She followed that and made us follow it too. It is only because of her that we have remained with our culture, tradition and religion.





"My mother has always been a people's person. I have time and again been amazed by the way she has won the hearts of all the people around her, including the British people, even though she couldn't speak it well. How she is so comfortable with people, I don't know. What I do know is that she is an incredibly special person who has enriched my life, the lives of the entire family and of everyone she knows. I still have so much to learn from you, Ma. Seeking all your prayers and blessings for her."

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal shares this image on X, writing: