LIVE! Putin announces change in Russia's N-doctrine

September 25, 2024  23:14
image
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if a nuclear power supports another country's aggression against Russia, it will be regarded as complicit in that aggression, reports AP. 

During a meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, which discussed updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine, Putin revealed that the revised document stipulates that an attack on Russia by a non-nuclear State, with backing from a nuclear State, will be viewed as a "joint attack on the Russian Federation." 

He did not clarify whether Russia would respond to such an attack with nuclear weapons. 

This shift in doctrine comes after Putin's warning to the US and other NATO allies that permitting Ukraine to utilize Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russia would equate to a state of war between Russia and NATO.
Red alert in Mumbai on Thurs; schools, colleges shut
LIVE! Putin announces change in Russia's N-doctrine
Voter turnout dips to 56% in phase 2 of J-K elections
Sidda 'not afraid' as court orders probe in MUDA scam
Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?
