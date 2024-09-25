Lightning strikes kill three in Maha's Thane





The lightning strikes were reported from Shirgaon in Murbad taluka and near Kalyan on Tuesday afternoon.





At Shirgaon, a bolt from the sky struck a house, killing Parshu Pawar (42).





At Kamba in Kalyan taluka, a man and a woman working in a quarry were killed when lightning struck them, a District Disaster Control Room official said.





The police have registered a case of accidental death. -- PTI

